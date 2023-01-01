Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

59,902 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

GT

2017 Dodge Journey

GT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,902KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9555511
  • Stock #: TP8921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE NOISE TRI-COAT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 59,902 KM

Vehicle Description

JOURNEY GT (AWD)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
White Noise Tri-Coat
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
Requires Subscription
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Radio: Uconnect 3 Nav w/8.4" Display Universal Garage Door Opener ParkSense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera SiriusXM T...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

