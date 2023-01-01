$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2017 Dodge Journey
GT
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
59,902KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9555511
- Stock #: TP8921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE NOISE TRI-COAT
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 59,902 KM
Vehicle Description
JOURNEY GT (AWD)
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
White Noise Tri-Coat
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
Requires Subscription
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Radio: Uconnect 3 Nav w/8.4" Display Universal Garage Door Opener ParkSense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera SiriusXM T...
