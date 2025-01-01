$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White (YZ)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3245
- Mileage 112,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Saskatchewan
**NO ACCIDENTS
**LOW KILOMETRES
**FACTORY REMOTE START
**CHROME WHEELS
**PANORAMIC SUNROOF
**LEATHER SEATS
VIN: 2FMPK4J8XHBB99892
Mileage: 112
817 KM
Exterior: White
Interior: Black Leather
Condition: Mint Accident-Free & Low Kilometres
Looking for a dependable
stylish SUV with all-wheel-drive confidence and luxury-level features? This 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD is a perfect blend of performance
this Edge is ready for Saskatchewan roads in every season.
Performance & Drivetrain
3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Engine 280 HP / 250 lb-ft Torque
6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission
Intelligent AWD (All-Wheel Drive) System
Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 11.8 L/100km city / 8.3 L/100km highway
Class II Trailer Tow Package (if equipped)
Key Features 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD
Interior & Comfort:
Premium Black Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat with Memory
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (DEATC)
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio & Cruise Controls
Ambient Interior Lighting
Rear Seat Fold-Down with 60/40 Split
Ample Cargo Space with Hands-Free Power Liftgate (if equipped)
Technology & Connectivity:
SYNC® 3 with 8" Touchscreen Interface
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility
Voice-Activated Navigation (if equipped)
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM® Satellite Radio
6-Speaker Sound System
USB Ports & 12V Outlets
Rearview Camera with Reverse Sensing System
Exterior Highlights:
Sleek White Exterior with Body-Colored Door Handles & Mirrors
18 Sparkle Silver Aluminum Wheels
LED Signature Lighting with Automatic Headlamps
Dual Exhaust with Chrome Tips
Heated Power Side Mirrors with Signal Indicators
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Safety & Security:
AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Dual-Stage Front & Side Curtain Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Personal Safety System"
Reverse Sensing System
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert (if equipped)
In-House Financing at Platinum Auto Sport All Credit Types Approved
Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon proudly offers in-house auto financing tailored to all credit situations. Whether you have good credit
we help you get approved fast and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.
Quick Approvals Online or In Person/ Low Down Payment Options/ Rebuild Your Credit with On-Time Payments
Trade-In & Upgrade Options/ Serving All of Saskatchewan Saskatoon
Moose Jaw & More
Book Your Test Drive or Apply Online Today!
Experience the comfort and confidence of this well-equipped 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD. It's clean
SK
Call/Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply Online: www.platinumautosport.com
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's trusted source for quality used vehicles and flexible in-house financing for all credit types across Saskatchewan.
Drive away today in your next SUV the 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD!
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-Edge-2017-id12532302.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
