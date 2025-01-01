Menu
<p> Saskatchewan **NO ACCIDENTS **LOW KILOMETRES **FACTORY REMOTE START **CHROME WHEELS **PANORAMIC SUNROOF **LEATHER SEATS VIN: 2FMPK4J8XHBB99892 Mileage: 112</p> <p>817 KM Exterior: White Interior: Black Leather Condition: Mint Accident-Free & Low Kilometres Looking for a dependable</p> <p> stylish SUV with all-wheel-drive confidence and luxury-level features? This 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD is a perfect blend of performance</p> <p> this Edge is ready for Saskatchewan roads in every season. Performance & Drivetrain 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Engine 280 HP / 250 lb-ft Torque 6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission Intelligent AWD (All-Wheel Drive) System Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 11.8 L/100km city / 8.3 L/100km highway Class II Trailer Tow Package (if equipped) Key Features 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD Interior & Comfort: Premium Black Leather Seats Heated Front Seats 10-Way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat with Memory Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (DEATC) Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio & Cruise Controls Ambient Interior Lighting Rear Seat Fold-Down with 60/40 Split Ample Cargo Space with Hands-Free Power Liftgate (if equipped) Technology & Connectivity: SYNC® 3 with 8 Touchscreen Interface Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Compatibility Voice-Activated Navigation (if equipped) Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming SiriusXM® Satellite Radio 6-Speaker Sound System USB Ports & 12V Outlets Rearview Camera with Reverse Sensing System Exterior Highlights: Sleek White Exterior with Body-Colored Door Handles & Mirrors 18 Sparkle Silver Aluminum Wheels LED Signature Lighting with Automatic Headlamps Dual Exhaust with Chrome Tips Heated Power Side Mirrors with Signal Indicators Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start Safety & Security: AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control (RSC) Dual-Stage Front & Side Curtain Airbags Tire Pressure Monitoring System Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Personal Safety System Reverse Sensing System Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert (if equipped) In-House Financing at Platinum Auto Sport All Credit Types Approved Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon proudly offers in-house auto financing tailored to all credit situations. Whether you have good credit</p> <p> we help you get approved fast and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Quick Approvals Online or In Person/ Low Down Payment Options/ Rebuild Your Credit with On-Time Payments Trade-In & Upgrade Options/ Serving All of Saskatchewan Saskatoon</p> <p> Moose Jaw & More Book Your Test Drive or Apply Online Today! Experience the comfort and confidence of this well-equipped 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD. Its clean</p> <p> SK Call/Text: (306) 955-2111 Apply Online: www.platinumautosport.com Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoons trusted source for quality used vehicles and flexible in-house financing for all credit types across Saskatchewan. Drive away today in your next SUV the 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD!</p> <a href=http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-Edge-2017-id12532302.html>http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-Edge-2017-id12532302.html</a>

2017 Ford Edge

112,817 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

12738819

2017 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,817KM
VIN 2FMPK4J8XHBB99892

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White (YZ)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3245
  • Mileage 112,817 KM

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2017 Ford Edge