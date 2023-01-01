$21,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2017 Ford Escape
SE Rear Parking Assist! Heated Seats!
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10160247
- Stock #: BP2286C
- VIN: 1FMCU9G98HUC36017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,528 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Escape SE $20,995 Plus Tax 2.0 L, 4 Cyl. VIN#: 1FMCU9G98HUC36017 150,528 Km, 4X4, 6 Speed Automatic Headlights, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, CD, AUX, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Windows/Seats, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Rear Parking Assist, & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.