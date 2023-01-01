Menu
2017 Ford Escape

112,085 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE Back-up camera, Heated seats, Cruise Control

2017 Ford Escape

SE Back-up camera, Heated seats, Cruise Control

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10607808
  Stock #: P39514C
  VIN: 1FMCU9G93HUD62401

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # P39514C
  Mileage 112,085 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 FORD ESCAPE SE, 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 cylinders engine and 6-Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle has Back-up camera, Heated seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

