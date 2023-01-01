$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE Back-up camera, Heated seats, Cruise Control
- VIN: 1FMCU9G93HUD62401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39514C
- Mileage 112,085 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 FORD ESCAPE SE, 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 cylinders engine and 6-Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle has Back-up camera, Heated seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
