2017 Ford Escape

144,257 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

NO ACCIDENTS!! LEATHER!! HEATED SEATS!! BACKUP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

144,257KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6360509
  • Stock #: PP
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G94HUC15648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 144,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Tech interface features advanced voice control, Apple/Android integration
Steering and handling feel more like that of a car than SUV
Useful space for cargo and small personal items

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

306-491-7275

