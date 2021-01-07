Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential KEYPAD 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Seats w/Cloth Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.51 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs) SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 61.7 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost GTDI Sigma -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port Passenger Seat Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests, dual seat back map pockets, 60/40 split reclining rear seat w/tip fold-flat latch, 2-way manually adjustable rear he... FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

