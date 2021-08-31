Menu
2017 Ford Escape

148,491 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7699549
  Stock #: BP1465
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD6HUC29538

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 148,491 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Escape SE $17,495 Plus Tax
1.5 L, 4 CYL VIN# 5N1AT2MV0EC840312
148,491 km, AWD, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Air, Cruise, AUX, CD & More FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.......

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

