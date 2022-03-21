Menu
2017 Ford Escape

277,030 KM

Details Description Features

$14,205

+ tax & licensing
$14,205

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

AWD - BLUETOOTH - REVERSE CAMERA

2017 Ford Escape

AWD - BLUETOOTH - REVERSE CAMERA

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$14,205

+ taxes & licensing

277,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8871935
  • Stock #: A66603
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD8HUA66603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 277,030 KM

Vehicle Description


All Wheel Drive

Heated Front Seats

Reverse Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

USB Input

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Windows

Power Heated Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Controls

Dual Zone Climate Control

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Traction and Stability Control

17" Alloy Wheels

Automatic Transmission

1.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

