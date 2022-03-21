$14,205+ tax & licensing
$14,205
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Ford Escape
AWD - BLUETOOTH - REVERSE CAMERA
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
277,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8871935
- Stock #: A66603
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD8HUA66603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 277,030 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive
Heated Front Seats
Reverse Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Heated Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Control
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column
Cruise Control
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Traction and Stability Control
17" Alloy Wheels
Automatic Transmission
1.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1