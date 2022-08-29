Menu
2017 Ford Escape

116,754 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9308143
  • Stock #: BP2070C
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G90HUE40665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,754 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Escape SE $23,995 Plus Tax
2.0 L, 4 Cyl, VIN# 1FMCU9G90HUE40665
116,754 Km, 4WD, 6 Speed Automatic, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

