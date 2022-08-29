$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9308143
- Stock #: BP2070C
- VIN: 1FMCU9G90HUE40665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,754 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Escape SE $23,995 Plus Tax
2.0 L, 4 Cyl, VIN# 1FMCU9G90HUE40665
116,754 Km, 4WD, 6 Speed Automatic, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.