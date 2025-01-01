Menu
2017 Ford Expedition

161,400 KM

$29,862

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Expedition

Platinum MAX - COOLED AND HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION

12091900

2017 Ford Expedition

Platinum MAX - COOLED AND HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$29,862

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,400KM
VIN 1FMJK1MT8HEA80151

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour MAROON
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A80151
  • Mileage 161,400 KM

Top-of-the-Line Model! - Regularly Maintained - Perfect Family SUV

Key Features:

- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated 2nd-Row Seats
- Remote Start
- Voice-Activated Navigation System
- Power Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Blind-Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- 12-Speaker Sony Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- HD Radio
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Power Liftgate
- PowerFold 3rd-Row Seat
- Power-Adjustable Steering Wheel & Pedals
- Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package
- 3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2017-expedition.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

$29,862

+ taxes & licensing

