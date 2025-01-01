$29,862+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Expedition
Platinum MAX - COOLED AND HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION
2017 Ford Expedition
Platinum MAX - COOLED AND HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$29,862
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,400KM
VIN 1FMJK1MT8HEA80151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour MAROON
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A80151
- Mileage 161,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Top-of-the-Line Model! - Regularly Maintained - Perfect Family SUV
Key Features:
- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated 2nd-Row Seats
- Remote Start
- Voice-Activated Navigation System
- Power Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Blind-Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- 12-Speaker Sony Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- HD Radio
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Power Liftgate
- PowerFold 3rd-Row Seat
- Power-Adjustable Steering Wheel & Pedals
- Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package
- 3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2017-expedition.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$29,862
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Ford Expedition