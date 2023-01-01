Menu
This stunning 2017 FORD EXPLORER LIMITED comes fully serviced with a 130 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C EXTERIOR: RUBY RED METALLIC INTERIOR: EBONY REAR VIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, PARKING AID SENSORS, POWER LIFTGATE, 3RD ROW SEATING, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, LED FOG LIGHTS, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, FRONT CAMERA, SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!!!! CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is Saskatoons newest and most dependable Used car Dealership. We ensure that you get a car buying experience of the highest level of excellence. Our unique management and 5-star sales and support team will ensure that you get the best quality and best value in our vehicles that is unmatched anywhere else. CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is proudly serving areas like Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Yorkton, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary and much more. We guarantee that we can get you financed no matter what the situation. New to Canada, Bad credit, Student, No credit, Work permit - NO PROBLEM. We deal with all major financial institutions and guarantee you the FASTEST approval and the LOWEST rate possible. Come check us out at 518 51st Street E

2017 Ford Explorer

123,541 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer

Limited - 4WD | HEATED/COOLED SEATS | NAV

2017 Ford Explorer

Limited - 4WD | HEATED/COOLED SEATS | NAV

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

306-715-7129

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,541KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8F87HGA00491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RF1816A
  • Mileage 123,541 KM

Vehicle Description

This stunning 2017 FORD EXPLORER LIMITED comes fully serviced with a 130 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C

EXTERIOR: RUBY RED METALLIC
INTERIOR: EBONY

REAR VIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, PARKING AID SENSORS, POWER LIFTGATE, 3RD ROW SEATING, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, LED FOG LIGHTS, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, FRONT CAMERA, SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!!!!

CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is Saskatoon's newest and most dependable Used car Dealership. We ensure that you get a car buying experience of the highest level of excellence. Our unique management and 5-star sales and support team will ensure that you get the best quality and best value in our vehicles that is unmatched anywhere else.

CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is proudly serving areas like Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Yorkton, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary and much more.

We guarantee that we can get you financed no matter what the situation. New to Canada, Bad credit, Student, No credit, Work permit - NO PROBLEM. We deal with all major financial institutions and guarantee you the FASTEST approval and the LOWEST rate possible.

Come check us out at 518 51st Street E

NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED
EVERYONE IS APPROVED
-GOOD CREDIT
-BAD CREDIT
-NO CREDIT
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED IN 15 MINUTES!!!

SASKATCHEWANS LARGEST LUXURY DEALERSHIP!
WE SHIP ACROSS CANADA; LOCATION IS NO ISSUE!

CALL OUR CREDIT HOTLINE AND GET APPROVED NOW!!!
639 317 4541

TEXT: 306 220 7978 Jordan Rawlyk
TEXT: 306 260 6844 Tyler Hodgson
TEXT: 306 715 7129 Roy Fernandes
TEXT: 639 317 4541 Tristan Mariano
For more Info

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carget Automotive

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

306-715-7129

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carget Automotive

306-715-7129

2017 Ford Explorer