The 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with 3.5L TI-VCT V6 cylinders engine and 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission, Four Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Leather, Heated seats, Navigation, Back-up camera, Remote start, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Power seats, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

125,314 KM

XLT Leather, Heated seats, Navigation, Back-up camera, Remote start, Cruise Control, Sunroof

XLT Leather, Heated seats, Navigation, Back-up camera, Remote start, Cruise Control, Sunroof

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

125,314KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D82HGC49056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,314 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with 3.5L TI-VCT V6 cylinders engine and 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission, Four Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Leather, Heated seats, Navigation, Back-up camera, Remote start, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Power seats, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

