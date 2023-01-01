$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT Leather, Heated seats, Navigation, Back-up camera, Remote start, Cruise Control, Sunroof
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,314 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with 3.5L TI-VCT V6 cylinders engine and 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission, Four Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Leather, Heated seats, Navigation, Back-up camera, Remote start, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Power seats, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing
