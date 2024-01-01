$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Explorer
Limited - AWD - NAV - COOLED SEATS - SONY AUDIO - LOCAL VEHICLE
2017 Ford Explorer
Limited - AWD - NAV - COOLED SEATS - SONY AUDIO - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
162,613KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8F88HGC27754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C27754
- Mileage 162,613 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather-Trimmed Seats
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated 2nd-Row Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
10-Way Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar
Driver's Seat Memory Feature
PowerFold 3rd-Row Seats
Push-Button Start
Multipiece Satin Chrome & Rosewood Film Appliques
Dual 4.2" Configurable Colour LCD Screens in Instrument Cluster
SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications & Entertainment System
8" Colour LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
12-Speaker Sony Audio System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
911 Assist
AppLink
Smart-Charging USB Ports (x2)
12-Volt Powerpoints (x4)
110-Volt Power Outlet
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power-Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory
Illuminated Entry System
Ambient Lighting
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ Front One-Touch Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power-Folding Sideview Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Start System
Remote Keyless Entry System
Intelligent Access Doors
SecuriCode Invisible Keypad
Foot-Activated Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Automatic Headlights w/ LED Signature Lighting
LED Low-Beam Headlights
Daytime Running Lights
LED Foglights
LED Tail Lights
Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ LED Turn Signal Indicators & Memory
Roof Rack w/ Chrome Side Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Front & Rear Recovery Hooks
Bright Silver-Painted Grille w/ Chrome Bars
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Applique Liftgate
Silver-Painted Front & Rear Skid Plates
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Drivers Assistance:
Voice-Activated Navigation System
Rear View Camera w/ Backup Assist Grid Lines & Washer
Forward & Reverse Sensing System
Front 180-Degree Camera w/ Washer
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Terrain Management System
Hill Descent Control
Hill Start Assist
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
Intelligent 4WD System
3.5L Ti-VCT - 6 Cylinder Engine
290hp/ 255lb-ft Torque
6-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission w/ Paddle Shifters
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated 2nd-Row Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
10-Way Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar
Driver's Seat Memory Feature
PowerFold 3rd-Row Seats
Push-Button Start
Multipiece Satin Chrome & Rosewood Film Appliques
Dual 4.2" Configurable Colour LCD Screens in Instrument Cluster
SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications & Entertainment System
8" Colour LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
12-Speaker Sony Audio System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
911 Assist
AppLink
Smart-Charging USB Ports (x2)
12-Volt Powerpoints (x4)
110-Volt Power Outlet
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power-Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory
Illuminated Entry System
Ambient Lighting
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ Front One-Touch Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power-Folding Sideview Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Start System
Remote Keyless Entry System
Intelligent Access Doors
SecuriCode Invisible Keypad
Foot-Activated Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Automatic Headlights w/ LED Signature Lighting
LED Low-Beam Headlights
Daytime Running Lights
LED Foglights
LED Tail Lights
Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ LED Turn Signal Indicators & Memory
Roof Rack w/ Chrome Side Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Front & Rear Recovery Hooks
Bright Silver-Painted Grille w/ Chrome Bars
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Applique Liftgate
Silver-Painted Front & Rear Skid Plates
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Drivers Assistance:
Voice-Activated Navigation System
Rear View Camera w/ Backup Assist Grid Lines & Washer
Forward & Reverse Sensing System
Front 180-Degree Camera w/ Washer
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Terrain Management System
Hill Descent Control
Hill Start Assist
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
Intelligent 4WD System
3.5L Ti-VCT - 6 Cylinder Engine
290hp/ 255lb-ft Torque
6-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission w/ Paddle Shifters
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2019 Ford Transit 250 Medium Roof LWB Cargo Van - 148IN. WHEELBASE - 357CU. FT. CARGO SPACE 98,043 KM $43,725 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0L V8 Supercharged - 4x4 - 510HP - NAV - MOONROOF - COOLED SEATS 133,424 KM $38,816 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition - AWD - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS 105,035 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Ford Explorer