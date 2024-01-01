Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio Package, Fog Lamps!</b><br> <br> We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.<br> <br> 7 passenger seating for a 5 passenger price! The 2017 Explorer needs to be on your shopping list if your looking to move people. This 2017 Ford Explorer is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2017 Ford Explorer is Fords answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 136,993 kms. Its grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Explorers trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required). This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio Package, Fog Lamps, Sync, Siriusxm. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D86HGA38510 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D86HGA38510</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/ target=_blank>https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$175.02</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy, and thats a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2017 Ford Explorer

136,993 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 11395489
  2. 11395489
  3. 11395489
  4. 11395489
  5. 11395489
  6. 11395489
  7. 11395489
  8. 11395489
  9. 11395489
  10. 11395489
  11. 11395489
  12. 11395489
  13. 11395489
  14. 11395489
  15. 11395489
  16. 11395489
  17. 11395489
  18. 11395489
  19. 11395489
  20. 11395489
  21. 11395489
  22. 11395489
  23. 11395489
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,993KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D86HGA38510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39714C
  • Mileage 136,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio Package, Fog Lamps!

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.

7 passenger seating for a 5 passenger price! The 2017 Explorer needs to be on your shopping list if your looking to move people. This 2017 Ford Explorer is for sale today.

The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 136,993 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required). This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio Package, Fog Lamps, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D86HGA38510.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.02 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 127,836 KM $31,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 RAM 1500 SLT 109,010 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 2500 Big Horn for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 RAM 2500 Big Horn 95,951 KM $43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer