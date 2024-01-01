$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,993KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8D86HGA38510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39714C
- Mileage 136,993 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio Package, Fog Lamps!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
7 passenger seating for a 5 passenger price! The 2017 Explorer needs to be on your shopping list if your looking to move people. This 2017 Ford Explorer is for sale today.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 136,993 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required). This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio Package, Fog Lamps, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D86HGA38510.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.02 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
7 passenger seating for a 5 passenger price! The 2017 Explorer needs to be on your shopping list if your looking to move people. This 2017 Ford Explorer is for sale today.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 136,993 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required). This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio Package, Fog Lamps, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D86HGA38510.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.02 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 127,836 KM $31,495 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT 109,010 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 2500 Big Horn 95,951 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Village Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2017 Ford Explorer