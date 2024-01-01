Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2017 Ford Explorer

121,182 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1722120603
  2. 1722120603
  3. 1722120603
  4. 1722120603
  5. 1722120603
  6. 1722120603
  7. 1722120603
  8. 1722120603
  9. 1722120603
  10. 1722120603
  11. 1722120603
  12. 1722120603
  13. 1722120603
  14. 1722120603
  15. 1722120603
  16. 1722120603
  17. 1722120603
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,182KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D86HGB41989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,182 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum 96,000 KM $25,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 134,971 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 122,971 KM $18,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer