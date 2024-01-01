Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2017 Ford Explorer

140,407 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1725985121
  2. 1725985121
  3. 1725985121
  4. 1725985121
  5. 1725985121
  6. 1725985121
  7. 1725985121
  8. 1725985121
  9. 1725985121
  10. 1725985121
  11. 1725985121
  12. 1725985121
  13. 1725985121
  14. 1725985121
  15. 1725985121
  16. 1725985121
  17. 1725985121
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,407KM
VIN 1FM5K8HT1HGE06512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,407 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 115,707 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT 179,716 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 GMC Yukon SLT 104,778 KM $46,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer