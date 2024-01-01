Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Explorer

112,971 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12046075

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1735246240
  2. 1735246239
  3. 1735246239
  4. 1735246239
  5. 1735246239
  6. 1735246240
  7. 1735246240
  8. 1735246240
  9. 1735246240
  10. 1735246240
  11. 1735246240
  12. 1735246239
  13. 1735246240
  14. 1735246240
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,971KM
VIN 1FM5K8D85HGC49018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,971 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Chevrolet Traverse 140,700 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Jeep Cherokee 86,000 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 123,577 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer