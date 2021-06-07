Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,824

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,824

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum - MASSAGING FRONT SEATS - DRIVER-ASSIST TECHNOLOGY - LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum - MASSAGING FRONT SEATS - DRIVER-ASSIST TECHNOLOGY - LOW KM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 7208048
  2. 7208048
  3. 7208048
  4. 7208048
  5. 7208048
  6. 7208048
  7. 7208048
  8. 7208048
  9. 7208048
  10. 7208048
  11. 7208048
  12. 7208048
  13. 7208048
  14. 7208048
  15. 7208048
  16. 7208048
  17. 7208048
  18. 7208048
  19. 7208048
  20. 7208048
  21. 7208048
  22. 7208048
  23. 7208048
  24. 7208048
  25. 7208048
  26. 7208048
  27. 7208048
  28. 7208048
  29. 7208048
  30. 7208048
Contact Seller

$43,824

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7208048
  • Stock #: A05357
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT4HGA05357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM HEATED AND COOLED SEATS



Intelligent 4WD w/ Terrain Management System and Hill Decent Control

Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Forward Collision Warning

Enhanced Active Park Assist System w/ Parallel Parking, Park Out Assist, Reverse Perpendicular Parking, and Forward and Side Sensing Systems

180 Degree Front Camera w/ Washer

Lane Keeping System

Reverse Sensing System

SYNC 3 Infotainment w/ Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Bluetooth Calling w/ Bluetooth Audio

Satellite Radio

USB Input

CD Player

Multi-Contour Power Front Seats w/ Active Motion

Heated, Ventilated, and Massaging Front Seats

Heated Second Row Captains Chairs

Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Driver, Passenger, and Second Row Temperature Control

Inflatable Second Row Seat Belts

Power Mirrors - Heated and Power Folding

Power Windows

Power Locks

Privacy Glass

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Start

Fog Lights

Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Traction and Stability Control

Class 3 Trailer Tow Package

Perimeter Alarm

20" Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Automatic Transmission

3.5L 6-Cylinder EcoBoost Engine







Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 45,841 KM
$28,806 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sportage EX...
 68,200 KM
$17,219 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 85,600 KM
$25,296 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory