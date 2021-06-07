2017 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
306-373-8800 EXT.1
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
+ taxes & licensing
LOW KM HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
Intelligent 4WD w/ Terrain Management System and Hill Decent Control
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Forward Collision Warning
Enhanced Active Park Assist System w/ Parallel Parking, Park Out Assist, Reverse Perpendicular Parking, and Forward and Side Sensing Systems
180 Degree Front Camera w/ Washer
Lane Keeping System
Reverse Sensing System
SYNC 3 Infotainment w/ Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Bluetooth Calling w/ Bluetooth Audio
Satellite Radio
USB Input
CD Player
Multi-Contour Power Front Seats w/ Active Motion
Heated, Ventilated, and Massaging Front Seats
Heated Second Row Captains Chairs
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Driver, Passenger, and Second Row Temperature Control
Inflatable Second Row Seat Belts
Power Mirrors - Heated and Power Folding
Power Windows
Power Locks
Privacy Glass
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Start
Fog Lights
Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel
Traction and Stability Control
Class 3 Trailer Tow Package
Perimeter Alarm
20" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Automatic Transmission
3.5L 6-Cylinder EcoBoost Engine
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1