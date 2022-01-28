Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

67,099 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4X4, REMOTE START, FOG LIGHTS, TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH, AND MORE!!

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4X4, REMOTE START, FOG LIGHTS, TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH, AND MORE!!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8270529
  • Stock #: P38749C
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D86HGD08402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,099 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

