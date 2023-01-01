Menu
2017 Ford F-150

117,354 KM

Details Description Features

$38,199

+ tax & licensing
$38,199

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed - 4X4 - APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed - 4X4 - APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$38,199

+ taxes & licensing

117,354KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10500174
  • Stock #: B45284
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG5HFB45284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B45284
  • Mileage 117,354 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT Sport Package:

Accent Colour Step Bars
Black Billet-Style Grille
Body-Colour Surround
Black Mesh Insert
Body-Colour Door and Tailgate Handles
Body-Colour Bumper
Body-Colour Wheel-Lip Mouldings
SPORT Box Decals
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Unique Interior Finish
Unique Sport Cloth Bucket Seats


Equipment Group 302A:


Sync 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System
8" Colour LCD Capacitive Touchscreen In Center Stack with Swiping Capability
911 Assist
AppLink and 2 Smart-Charging USB Ports
Remote Start System
Reverse Sensing System
10-Way Power, Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats
110V/ 400W Power Outlet on Center Stack
Power Sliding Rear Window with Privacy Tint and Defroster
LED Box Lighting


Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Pedals
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Securicode Keyless Entry Keypad
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
X2 Front Tow Hooks
Tow Package
Box Liner
Heated Mirrors
20" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Cruise Control
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Hill Start Assist
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

4 Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder EcoBoost Engine
375hp/ 470lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

