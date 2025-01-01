$19,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 242,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Ford F-150 XLT is a versatile and well-rounded full-size pickup truck, offering a strong blend of power, capability, and comfort. The XLT trim adds stylish chrome accents, a spacious cabin with upgraded materials, and modern technology features like a rearview camera and SYNC infotainment system. Whether for work or leisure, the F-150 XLT is built to handle tough tasks with ease while delivering a smooth ride.
Vehicle Features
