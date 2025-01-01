Menu
<p>The 2017 Ford F-150 XLT is a versatile and well-rounded full-size pickup truck, offering a strong blend of power, capability, and comfort. The XLT trim adds stylish chrome accents, a spacious cabin with upgraded materials, and modern technology features like a rearview camera and SYNC infotainment system. Whether for work or leisure, the F-150 XLT is built to handle tough tasks with ease while delivering a smooth ride.</p>

242,000 KM

Details Description Features

XLT

12461058

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
242,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF2HKD13638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Ford F-150 XLT is a versatile and well-rounded full-size pickup truck, offering a strong blend of power, capability, and comfort. The XLT trim adds stylish chrome accents, a spacious cabin with upgraded materials, and modern technology features like a rearview camera and SYNC infotainment system. Whether for work or leisure, the F-150 XLT is built to handle tough tasks with ease while delivering a smooth ride.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Nova Auto Centre

Quick Links
Directions Website
