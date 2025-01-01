$39,887+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
Platinum - SUPERCREW - LOW KMS - TECH PKG - MASSAGING SEATS
2017 Ford F-150
Platinum - SUPERCREW - LOW KMS - TECH PKG - MASSAGING SEATS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$39,887
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,318KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG2HFC23245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C23245
- Mileage 112,318 KM
Vehicle Description
SuperCrew w/ 6.5ft. Box - Low Kilometers! - Fully-Loaded Truck!
This 2017 Ford F-150 Platinum SuperCrew is a top-tier pickup that blends premium comfort with serious capability. Finished in Shadow Black with a Brunello luxury leather interior accented by Agate tuxedo stripes, its as striking as it is refined. Under the hood, the powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission featuring Tow/Haul and Sport modes, backed by the Trailer Tow Package for confident hauling. Inside, youll find multicontour massaging front seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel for year-round comfort. The Technology Package adds a lane-keeping system, 360-degree camera, and split-view display with dynamic hitch assist, while adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and forward collision warning enhance safety on every drive. A twin-panel moonroof, 10-speaker Sony premium audio system with subwoofer, and voice-activated navigation bring luxury and convenience to your fingertips. Quad-beam LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and LED box lighting ensure youre ready for any conditions. Intelligent Access, remote start, and a tailgate step with lift assist make everyday tasks easier. With low kilometers, a 6.5-foot box, and full 4x4 capability, this Platinum F-150 is the perfect combination of work-ready strength and high-end comfort. Check it out today at Saskatoon Auto Connection!
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Technology Package
- Multicontour (Massaging) Front Seats
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Twin-Panel Moonroof
- 10-Speaker Sony Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer
- 360-Degree Camera
- Split-View Display & Dynamic Hitch Assist
- Reverse Sensing System
- Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane-Keeping System
- Forward Collision Warning w/ Brake Support
- Quad-Beam LED Headlights w/ Auto High Beams
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- 8-Inch Instrument Cluster Productivity Screen
- Intelligent Access
- Tailgate Step w/ Step, Grab Bar & Tailgate Lift Assist
- LED Box Lighting
- Trailer Tow Package
- 10-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Tow/Haul/Sport Modes
- 3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Shadow Black
Interior Colour: Brunello Luxury Leather w/ Agate Tuxedo Stripes
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Ford-F-150-2017-CA.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$39,887
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Ford F-150