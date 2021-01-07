+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
301A & 302A PACKAGE GROUPS - 5.0L V8
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A:
- Fixed rear window glass with privacy tint and defroster
- 4.2" productivity screen in the instrument cluster
- Manual-folding sideview mirrors with power, heated glass integrated turn signal indicators, drivers side
auto-dimming feature, and Black mirror caps
- Auto dimming rearview mirror
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist
- Power adjustable pedals
- Rear under seat storage
- Box Link with 4 premium locking cleats
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A:
- SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System includes one 8" colour LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack with swiping capability, 911 Assist, AppLink
- 2 smart-charging USB ports
- Remote Start System
- Reverse Sensing System
- 10-way power, heated driver and front-passenger seats
- 110V/400W power outlet on centre stack
- Power-sliding rear window with privacy tint and defroster
- LED box lighting
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE:
- 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
- Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
- Class IV trailer hitch receiver
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist
- Trailer hookup light
- Smart Trailer Tow Connector
- Upgraded front stabilizer bar and radiator
- Towing Capability of 11,000 lbs.
XTR PACKAGE:
- Unique XTR decals
- Chrome full length running boards
- Chrome billet-style grille and surround
- Chrome front tow hooks
- Chrome door and tailgate handles
- Chrome exhaust tip
- 18" chrome-like PVD wheels
Other Features Included:
4x4
Navigation System
Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming
Satellite Radio
CD Player
Power Windows
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Fog Lights
5'6" Long Box w/ Full Box Liner
5.0L V8 Engine
Automatic Transmission
Traction and Stability Control
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1