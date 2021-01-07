Menu
2017 Ford F-150

64,330 KM

Details Description Features

$36,944

+ tax & licensing
$36,944

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT XTR SUPERCREW 4X4 - HEATED SEATS - NAV

2017 Ford F-150

XLT XTR SUPERCREW 4X4 - HEATED SEATS - NAV

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,944

+ taxes & licensing

64,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6452563
  Stock #: E00476
  VIN: 1FTEW1EFXHKE00476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,330 KM

Vehicle Description

301A & 302A PACKAGE GROUPS - 5.0L V8





EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A:

- Fixed rear window glass with privacy tint and defroster

- 4.2" productivity screen in the instrument cluster

- Manual-folding sideview mirrors with power, heated glass integrated turn signal indicators, drivers side

auto-dimming feature, and Black mirror caps

- Auto dimming rearview mirror

- Leather-wrapped steering wheel

- Rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist

- Power adjustable pedals

- Rear under seat storage

- Box Link with 4 premium locking cleats



EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A:

- SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System includes one 8" colour LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack with swiping capability, 911 Assist, AppLink

- 2 smart-charging USB ports

- Remote Start System

- Reverse Sensing System

- 10-way power, heated driver and front-passenger seats

- 110V/400W power outlet on centre stack

- Power-sliding rear window with privacy tint and defroster

- LED box lighting



TRAILER TOW PACKAGE:

- 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness

- Auxiliary transmission oil cooler

- Class IV trailer hitch receiver

- Pro Trailer Backup Assist

- Trailer hookup light

- Smart Trailer Tow Connector

- Upgraded front stabilizer bar and radiator

- Towing Capability of 11,000 lbs.



XTR PACKAGE:

- Unique XTR decals

- Chrome full length running boards

- Chrome billet-style grille and surround

- Chrome front tow hooks

- Chrome door and tailgate handles

- Chrome exhaust tip

- 18" chrome-like PVD wheels





Other Features Included:



4x4

Navigation System

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

CD Player

Power Windows

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Fog Lights

5'6" Long Box w/ Full Box Liner

5.0L V8 Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

