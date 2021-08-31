$37,999 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 9 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8019750

8019750 VIN: 1ftew1ef9hfb43755

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Mileage 77,955 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.