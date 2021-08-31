+ taxes & licensing
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150 5.0L XLT SPORT LEATHER/PANORAMIC ROOF 3.55 ratio w/Short Box
$37,999
No Extra Fees
With Warranty
www.maxmotors.ca
**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**
Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
MAX MOTORS AUTO BODY AND SALES
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-FRESH OIL CHANGE
-NEW TIRES AND RIMS
-RUNNING BOARDS
-TONNEAU COVER
-REAR PARKING SENSORS
-TOW PACKAGE
-SPRAY IN BEDLINER
-HEATED STEERING WHEEL
-HEATED SEATS
-TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER
-BACK-UP CAMERA
-LEATHER INTERIOR
-TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
