2017 Ford F-150

77,955 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

5.0L XLT SPORT LEATHER/PANORAMIC ROOF

2017 Ford F-150

5.0L XLT SPORT LEATHER/PANORAMIC ROOF

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

77,955KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8019750
  • VIN: 1ftew1ef9hfb43755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,955 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford F-150 5.0L XLT SPORT LEATHER/PANORAMIC ROOF 3.55 ratio w/Short Box
$37,999
No Extra Fees
With Warranty
www.maxmotors.ca

**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**

Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 955 5566
306 361 6889

MAX MOTORS AUTO BODY AND SALES
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-FRESH OIL CHANGE
-NEW TIRES AND RIMS
-RUNNING BOARDS
-TONNEAU COVER

-REAR PARKING SENSORS
-TOW PACKAGE
-SPRAY IN BEDLINER
-HEATED STEERING WHEEL
-HEATED SEATS
-TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER
-BACK-UP CAMERA
-LEATHER INTERIOR
-TOUCHSCREEN

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

