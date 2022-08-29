Menu
2017 Ford F-150

133,882 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

XLT Wi-Fi and other Technology Innovations

XLT Wi-Fi and other Technology Innovations

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,882KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9232111
  Stock #: PP1743
  VIN: 1FTEW1E80HFC25570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,882 KM

Vehicle Description

NO HIT CREDIT CHECK - PRE QUALIFICATION ASSESSMENT TOOL - https://www.guestauto.ca/get-approved/ This Vehicle Qualifies for Special Low % Financing Offers!! *******GET PRE-APPROVED****** (INSTANT APPROVALS) WWW.NORTHPOINTAUTOSALES.CA / WWW.PLATINUMAUTOSPORT.COM - PAYMETS TAILORED TO YOUR BUDGET - 90 DAY NO PAYMENT PROGRAM - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION & CASHBACK - $1000 REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE - FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SK/AB/MB - CREDIT SOLUTIONS FOR ANY SITUATION! TEXT SALES (LOKI) - (306)251-0000 *****All Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are accompanied by a Full Mechanical Fitness Report & Carfax Report. All Certified Vehicles are Eligible for optional Extended Warranty. *Refer A Friend program - YOU GET PAID $1000 FOR EACH SUCCESSFUL REFERAL BROUGHT TO US!! CALL/TEXT 6394711839 FOR MORE INFO!! Follow us on Facebook & Instagram...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

