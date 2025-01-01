Menu
<p>The 2017 Ford Fiesta combines sporty style, agile performance, and impressive fuel efficiency in a compact package. It features smart technology, a comfortable interior, and standout options like the performance-driven ST trim. Perfect for urban driving and daily commutes.</p>

2017 Ford Fiesta

113,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fiesta

SE

2017 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ3HM168672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BALCK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HM168672
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Ford Fiesta combines sporty style, agile performance, and impressive fuel efficiency in a compact package. It features smart technology, a comfortable interior, and standout options like the performance-driven ST trim. Perfect for urban driving and daily commutes.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Ford Fiesta