Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Focus

163,020 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 11625417
  2. 11625417
  3. 11625417
  4. 11625417
  5. 11625417
  6. 11625417
  7. 11625417
  8. 11625417
  9. 11625417
  10. 11625417
  11. 11625417
  12. 11625417
  13. 11625417
  14. 11625417
  15. 11625417
  16. 11625417
  17. 11625417
  18. 11625417
  19. 11625417
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,020KM
VIN 1FADP3K23HL301035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P01035
  • Mileage 163,020 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 247,028 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2013 Ford F-150 255,325 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2013 Ford F-150 271,376 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Focus