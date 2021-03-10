+ taxes & licensing
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Looking for a five-door hatchback that offers sharp looks, technology and refinement with excellent fuel economy? The 2017 Ford Focus SE is your right choice. It has a 2.0L 4Cyl Engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power door locks! Power Mirrors! Power Windows! Automatic Headlights! Cruise control! Steering mounted audio control! Traction control! Heated front seats! Heated Steering wheel! USB input! AM/FM Radio! Bluetooth! CD player! Back up camera! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
