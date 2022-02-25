Menu
2017 Ford Focus

36,001 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

SE

Location

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

36,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8321322
  • Stock #: P38799
  • VIN: 1FADP3K24HL293298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory