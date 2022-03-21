$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2017 Ford Focus
SE Heated Steering Wheel! Heated Seats!
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8728151
- Stock #: BP1776C
- VIN: 1FADP3K23HL255772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,534 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Focus SE $18,995 Plus Tax 2.0 L, 4 CYL, VIN#: 1FADP3K23HL255772 135,534 Km, FWD, 6 speed Automatic, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Heated Side Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & USB Port & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call 306-242-1777 or text Tait @ 306-716-9302 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.