2017 Ford Focus

135,534 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

SE Heated Steering Wheel! Heated Seats!

2017 Ford Focus

SE Heated Steering Wheel! Heated Seats!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8728151
  Stock #: BP1776C
  VIN: 1FADP3K23HL255772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,534 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Focus SE $18,995 Plus Tax 2.0 L, 4 CYL, VIN#: 1FADP3K23HL255772 135,534 Km, FWD, 6 speed Automatic, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Heated Side Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & USB Port & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call 306-242-1777 or text Tait @ 306-716-9302 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

