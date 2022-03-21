2017 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 5 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8728151

8728151 Stock #: BP1776C

BP1776C VIN: 1FADP3K23HL255772

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,534 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.