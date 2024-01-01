$22,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
SE - Bluetooth - Siriusxm
2017 Ford Fusion
SE - Bluetooth - Siriusxm
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
62,448KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0T92HR352143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39645
- Mileage 62,448 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
Whether you're looking for power or efficiency or both, you'll find it in the powerful yet efficient EcoBoost engine. This 2017 Ford Fusion is for sale today.
Driving a new 2017 Ford Fusion allows you to express your own unique self, wherever life might take you. The Fusion offers an exhilirating drive with precision handling and a comfortable ride. The Fusion also offers a wide range of technologies to help keep you aware of your surroundings and ever-changing road conditions. This low mileage sedan has just 62,448 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Fusion's trim level is SE. The most popular car in the Ford Fusion lineup is the SE model which comes with some very impressive features. These features include power front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, an upgraded 6 speaker sound system with SiriusXM radio, SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth wireless streaming, a backup camera, LED signature lighting and push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Sync, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0T92HR352143.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $148.12 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2017 Ford Fusion