2017 Ford Fusion

134,175 KM

$15,803

+ tax & licensing
$15,803

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE LOCAL VEHICLE - NAVIGATION

2017 Ford Fusion

SE LOCAL VEHICLE - NAVIGATION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$15,803

+ taxes & licensing

134,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7984974
  Stock #: 160539
  VIN: 3FA6P0H7XHR160539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,175 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY + ANDROID AUTO



SE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE INCLUDES:



SYNC 3

Dual 4.2 Inch Configurable Colour LCD Screens in Instrument Cluster

Premium Audio System w/ 11 Speakers

110-Volt Power Outlet

Reverse Sensing System



Features Include:

Heated Front Seats

Reverse Camera

SYNC 3 Infotainment

Navigation System

Bluetooth Audio and Calling

Satellite Radio

USB Input w/ Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

CD Player

Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Power Passenger Seat

Power Windows

Power Locks

Heated Power Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry

Push Button Start

Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control

Rear Air and Heat

Cruise Control

Hill Descent Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

2.5L Inline 4 Engine

17 Inch Luster Nickel-Painted Aluminum Wheels

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

