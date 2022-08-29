$20,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
S
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9162583
- Stock #: BP1979
- VIN: 3FA6P0G72HR319829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,467 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Fusion S $19,995 Plus Tax
2.5 L, 4 CYL VIN#: 3FA6P0G72HR319829
84,467 Km, FWD, 6 Speed Automatic, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, CD, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!....
Vehicle Features
