2017 Ford Fusion

84,467 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

S

2017 Ford Fusion

S

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9162583
  • Stock #: BP1979
  • VIN: 3FA6P0G72HR319829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,467 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Fusion S $19,995 Plus Tax
2.5 L, 4 CYL VIN#: 3FA6P0G72HR319829
84,467 Km, FWD, 6 Speed Automatic, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, CD, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

