2017 Ford Fusion

132,315 KM

Details

$20,835

+ tax & licensing
$20,835

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

Titanium AWD NAVIGATION - LEATHER

2017 Ford Fusion

Titanium AWD NAVIGATION - LEATHER

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

$20,835

+ taxes & licensing

132,315KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9647221
  • Stock #: 100921
  • VIN: 3FA6P0D95HR100921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100921
  • Mileage 132,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column




Exterior Features:


Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Spoiler
Heated Mirrors
Smart Access Doors
Chrome Grille
17" Alloy Wheels




Drivers Assistance:


Active Park Assist
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control




Performance Features:


All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
245hp/ 275lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.


This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.


At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
