**COMES WITH TWO EXTRA SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES **CORSA PERFORMANCE EXHAUST **12-SPEAKER SYSTEM **LEATHER **PREMIUM WHITE PLATINUM EXTERIOR PAINT. Unleash iconic American muscle with this stunning 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium with California Special Package

 fully loaded coupe is in mint condition and comes with a no-accident history. Key Features of the 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium with California Special: 5.0L V8 Engine 435 HP & 400 lb-ft Torque Automatic Transmission Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) California Special Package Includes: Unique Black-Painted 19 Aluminum Wheels Black Hood and Side Stripes California Special Badging Rear Spoiler & Custom Grille Premium Floormats & Dash Plaque Premium Black Leather Heated & Cooled Front Seats Power Driver & Passenger Seats with Memory Settings SYNC® 3 Infotainment with 8 Touchscreen Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Navigation System Shaker Pro Audio System with 12 Speakers Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Selectable Drive Modes (Normal

 Snow/Wet) Ambient Interior Lighting & Aluminum Pedals Rearview Camera with Rear Parking Sensors Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start & Remote Start LED Headlights

 Fog Lamps & Signature Lighting Fuel Economy: Approx. 13.5L/100km combined With its performance

 the 2017 Mustang GT Premium California Special is the ultimate ride for those who love to drive and stand out on Saskatchewan roads. VIN: 1FA6P8CF2H5303838 Mileage: 50

913 KM Exterior: White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Interior: Premium Black Leather In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Welcome at Platinum Auto Sport! At Platinum Auto Sport

 well help you drive away in the car you want. Quick & Easy Approvals Low Monthly Payment Options Credit Rebuilding Solutions Trade-Ins Accepted Serving Saskatoon

 Moose Jaw & Across Saskatchewan Own the Legend Test Drive This 2017 Mustang GT California Special Today! Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon or apply online now and experience the thrill for yourself. Location: 330 22nd Street West

 SK Call or Text: (306) 955-2111

2017 Ford Mustang

50,913 KM

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
12625191

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,913KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF2H5303838

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PP3238
  • Mileage 50,913 KM

443)
**COMES WITH TWO EXTRA SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES
**CORSA PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
**12-SPEAKER SYSTEM
**LEATHER
**PREMIUM WHITE PLATINUM EXTERIOR PAINT.

Unleash iconic American muscle with this stunning 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium with California Special Package


fully loaded coupe is in mint condition and comes with a no-accident history.

Key Features of the 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium with California Special:
5.0L V8 Engine 435 HP & 400 lb-ft Torque

Automatic Transmission

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

California Special Package Includes:

Unique Black-Painted 19" Aluminum Wheels

Black Hood and Side Stripes

California Special Badging

Rear Spoiler & Custom Grille

Premium Floormats & Dash Plaque

Premium Black Leather Heated & Cooled Front Seats

Power Driver & Passenger Seats with Memory Settings

SYNC® 3 Infotainment with 8 Touchscreen

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"

Navigation System

Shaker" Pro Audio System with 12 Speakers

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Selectable Drive Modes (Normal


Snow/Wet)

Ambient Interior Lighting & Aluminum Pedals

Rearview Camera with Rear Parking Sensors

Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start & Remote Start

LED Headlights


Fog Lamps & Signature Lighting

Fuel Economy: Approx. 13.5L/100km combined

With its performance


the 2017 Mustang GT Premium California Special is the ultimate ride for those who love to drive and stand out on Saskatchewan roads.

VIN: 1FA6P8CF2H5303838
Mileage: 50


913 KM
Exterior: White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior: Premium Black Leather

In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Welcome at Platinum Auto Sport!
At Platinum Auto Sport


we'll help you drive away in the car you want.

Quick & Easy Approvals
Low Monthly Payment Options
Credit Rebuilding Solutions
Trade-Ins Accepted
Serving Saskatoon


Moose Jaw & Across Saskatchewan

Own the Legend Test Drive This 2017 Mustang GT California Special Today!
Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon or apply online now and experience the thrill for yourself.

Location: 330 22nd Street West


SK
Call or Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply Now: www.platinumautosport.com

Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Premier Dealer for Performance Cars & In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types!


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-Mustang-2017-id12398257.html

Fully loaded
Luxury
Sport+
Saskatoon
or no credit
Regina
now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
this low-kilometre
No Accidents For Sale in Saskatoon
Track
poor credit
Prince Albert
luxurious black leather interior
2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium California Special Low KM
SK **NO ACCIDENTS **LOADED GT PREMIUM TRIM **CALIFORNIA SPECIAL PACKAGE($2
Saskatchewan. With its head-turning White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior
and aggressive styling upgrades
and classic pony car style
we offer in-house financing options for all credit situations. Whether you have great credit

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

2017 Ford Mustang