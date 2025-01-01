$42,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
2DR FASTBACK GT PREMIUM
2017 Ford Mustang
2DR FASTBACK GT PREMIUM
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PP3238
- Mileage 50,913 KM
Vehicle Description
443)
**COMES WITH TWO EXTRA SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES
**CORSA PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
**12-SPEAKER SYSTEM
**LEATHER
**PREMIUM WHITE PLATINUM EXTERIOR PAINT.
Unleash iconic American muscle with this stunning 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium with California Special Package
fully loaded coupe is in mint condition and comes with a no-accident history.
Key Features of the 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium with California Special:
5.0L V8 Engine 435 HP & 400 lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
California Special Package Includes:
Unique Black-Painted 19" Aluminum Wheels
Black Hood and Side Stripes
California Special Badging
Rear Spoiler & Custom Grille
Premium Floormats & Dash Plaque
Premium Black Leather Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Power Driver & Passenger Seats with Memory Settings
SYNC® 3 Infotainment with 8 Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"
Navigation System
Shaker" Pro Audio System with 12 Speakers
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Selectable Drive Modes (Normal
Snow/Wet)
Ambient Interior Lighting & Aluminum Pedals
Rearview Camera with Rear Parking Sensors
Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start & Remote Start
LED Headlights
Fog Lamps & Signature Lighting
Fuel Economy: Approx. 13.5L/100km combined
With its performance
the 2017 Mustang GT Premium California Special is the ultimate ride for those who love to drive and stand out on Saskatchewan roads.
VIN: 1FA6P8CF2H5303838
Mileage: 50
913 KM
Exterior: White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior: Premium Black Leather
In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Welcome at Platinum Auto Sport!
At Platinum Auto Sport
we'll help you drive away in the car you want.
Quick & Easy Approvals
Low Monthly Payment Options
Credit Rebuilding Solutions
Trade-Ins Accepted
Serving Saskatoon
Moose Jaw & Across Saskatchewan
Own the Legend Test Drive This 2017 Mustang GT California Special Today!
Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon or apply online now and experience the thrill for yourself.
Location: 330 22nd Street West
SK
Call or Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply Now: www.platinumautosport.com
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Premier Dealer for Performance Cars & In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types!
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-Mustang-2017-id12398257.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
Email Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-955-2111