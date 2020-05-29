Menu
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
SLE - Heated Seats, Remote Start, Back Up Camera, 6 Passenger Seating

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,363KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5071815
  • Stock #: 2864A
  • VIN: 1GKKNSLS7HZ249006
Exterior Colour
Sparkling Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival!*2017 GMC Acadia SLE-2 Certified.GM Certified Details:* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Acadia SLE-2, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, 6-Passenger (2-2-2 Seating Configuration), 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Enhanced Instrument Information Display, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3SB, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/7" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear air conditioning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Engine Control System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package.*This Acadia SLE-2 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLE-2 Acadia 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

