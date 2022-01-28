2017 GMC Acadia

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 5 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8270532

8270532 Stock #: P38747C

P38747C VIN: 1GKKNRLA9HZ142149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,512 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.