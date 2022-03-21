$32,400+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Acadia
SLE- AWD, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Pwr Lift Gate
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$32,400
- Listing ID: 8934961
- Stock #: 22-490A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crimson Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 92,505 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2017 GMC Acadia SLE- Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Acadia SLE, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Red, 18" x 7.5" Aluminum (4) Wheels, 3-Channel Programmable Universal Home Remote, 5-Passenger (2-3 Seating Configuration), 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Advance All-Wheel Drive System, All Terrain Package, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof Rails, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Enhanced Instrument Information Display, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Hill Descent Control, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3SB, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/7" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Engine Control System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Acadia SLE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLE Acadia 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic.
Vehicle Features
