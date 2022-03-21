Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Acadia

92,505 KM

Details Description Features

$32,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Acadia

2017 GMC Acadia

SLE- AWD, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Pwr Lift Gate

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Acadia

SLE- AWD, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Pwr Lift Gate

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Contact Seller

$32,400

+ taxes & licensing

92,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8934961
  • Stock #: 22-490A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 92,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 GMC Acadia SLE- Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Acadia SLE, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Red, 18" x 7.5" Aluminum (4) Wheels, 3-Channel Programmable Universal Home Remote, 5-Passenger (2-3 Seating Configuration), 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Advance All-Wheel Drive System, All Terrain Package, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof Rails, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Enhanced Instrument Information Display, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Hill Descent Control, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3SB, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/7" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Engine Control System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Acadia SLE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLE Acadia 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2017 GMC Acadia SLE-...
 92,505 KM
$32,400 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Camar...
 22,921 KM
$56,400 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 163,190 KM
$1 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory