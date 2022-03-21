2017 GMC Acadia

$32,400 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 5 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8934961

8934961 Stock #: 22-490A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crimson Red Tintcoat

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 92,505 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.