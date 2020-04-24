2017 GMC Sierra 1500

- Additional Features
- Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
- Door handles, black
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
- Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
- Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
- Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
- CornerStep, rear bumper
- Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
- Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
- Mirrors, outside manual, Black
- Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
- Capless Fuel Fill
- 4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
- 6-speaker audio system (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab models and included and only available on Regular Cab models with (IOB) 7" diagonal colour touch screen display radio with IntelliLink.)
- Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
- Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
- Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
- Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
- Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
- Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
- GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
- Air conditioning, single-zone
- Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
- Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
- Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
- Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel
- Grille surround, chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
- Bumper, front chrome lower
- Active aero shutters
- Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
- Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl
- Pickup box (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered on Regular Cab.)
- Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Double Cab model.)
- Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
- Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
- Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PDD) Sierra Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regu...
- ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION
