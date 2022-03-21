Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

88,113 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

306-373-6682

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

88,113KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8759513
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC0HZ307566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,113 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
HID Headlights
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

