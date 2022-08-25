Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

62,653 KM

$1

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - 4X4, Z71, Heated Seats, Remote Start, New Tires

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - 4X4, Z71, Heated Seats, Remote Start, New Tires

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

62,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9009820
  • Stock #: 22-447A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 62,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE -Certified.GM Certified Details:* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Sierra 1500 SLE, 4D Crew Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, White, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Grille Surround, Body Colour Pwr Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Body-Colour Lower Front Bumper, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Elevation Edition, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Hill Descent Control, Kodiak, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Single-Zone Air Conditioning, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 20" x 9" Black-Painted Aluminum.This Sierra 1500 SLE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLE Sierra 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

