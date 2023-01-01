2017 GMC Sierra 1500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 2 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9768562

9768562 Stock #: YP127C

YP127C VIN: 1GTV2LEC0HZ399455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,239 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.