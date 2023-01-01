Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

98,239 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4X4, TOW PACKAGE, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, V8 ENGINE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4X4, TOW PACKAGE, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, V8 ENGINE

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 9768562
  2. 9768562
  3. 9768562
  4. 9768562
  5. 9768562
  6. 9768562
  7. 9768562
  8. 9768562
  9. 9768562
  10. 9768562
  11. 9768562
  12. 9768562
  13. 9768562
  14. 9768562
  15. 9768562
  16. 9768562
  17. 9768562
  18. 9768562
  19. 9768562
  20. 9768562
  21. 9768562
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9768562
  • Stock #: YP127C
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC0HZ399455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,239 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2016 Kia Soul EX+ RE...
 117,686 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 98,239 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 109,619 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory