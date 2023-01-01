Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

170,121 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carget Automotive

306-715-7129

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

- Heated Seats | XM Radio | Heated Steering

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

- Heated Seats | XM Radio | Heated Steering

Location

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

306-715-7129

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,121KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9955136
  • Stock #: CARCON320
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEJ2HG516930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CARCON320
  • Mileage 170,121 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT comes fully serviced with a 130 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C

EXTERIOR: GASOLINE METALLIC
INTERIOR: JET BLACK

LEATHER, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 4WD, CRUISE CONTROL, ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION, ACTIVE TRANSFER CASE, Z71 PACKAGE, BACK UP CAM, AND MUCH MORE!!!

CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is Saskatoon's newest and most dependable Used car Dealership. We ensure that you get a car buying experience of the highest level of excellence. Our unique management and 5 star sales and support team will ensure that you get the best quality and best value in our vehicles that is unmatched anywhere else.

CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is proudly serving areas like Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Yorkton, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary and much more.

We guarantee that we can get you financed no matter what the situation. New to Canada, Bad credit, Student, No credit, Work permit - NO PROBLEM. We deal with all major financial institutions and guarantee you the FASTEST approval and the LOWEST rate possible.

Come check us out at 518 51st Street E

Or Call/Text 306-715-7129 for more Info.

Carget Automotive

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

