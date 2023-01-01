$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
2017 GMC Terrain
SLT All Wheel Drive. Leather, Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Remote start
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10442391
- Stock #: P39471C
- VIN: 2GKFLUEK7H6318384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39471C
- Mileage 100,848 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 GMC TERRAIN SLT, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI and 6-speed automatic, All Wheel Drive. Leather, Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Remote start, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more info give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.