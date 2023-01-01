Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

100,848 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLT All Wheel Drive. Leather, Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Remote start

2017 GMC Terrain

SLT All Wheel Drive. Leather, Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Remote start

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10442391
  • Stock #: P39471C
  • VIN: 2GKFLUEK7H6318384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39471C
  • Mileage 100,848 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 GMC TERRAIN SLT, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI and 6-speed automatic, All Wheel Drive. Leather, Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Remote start, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more info give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

