Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 GMC Terrain SLE AWD, backup camera, 105,000 km, $21,995 plus taxes. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

2017 GMC Terrain

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 Backup Camera

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 10759430
  2. 10759430
  3. 10759430
  4. 10759430
  5. 10759430
  6. 10759430
  7. 10759430
  8. 10759430
  9. 10759430
  10. 10759430
  11. 10759430
  12. 10759430
  13. 10759430
  14. 10759430
  15. 10759430
  16. 10759430
  17. 10759430
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKFLSEK5H6228364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2402C
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Terrain SLE AWD, backup camera, 105,000 km, $21,995 plus taxes. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT AS IS CASH SALE, Automatic, Air Conditioning, Blue Tooth for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT AS IS CASH SALE, Automatic, Air Conditioning, Blue Tooth 228,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XL backup camera, remote start for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford F-150 XL backup camera, remote start 158,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Pilot EX-L 7 Passenger, Leather, Sunroof for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2010 Honda Pilot EX-L 7 Passenger, Leather, Sunroof 391,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain