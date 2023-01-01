$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE-1 Backup Camera
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE-1 Backup Camera
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
105,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKFLSEK5H6228364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2402C
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC Terrain SLE AWD, backup camera, 105,000 km, $21,995 plus taxes. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2017 GMC Terrain