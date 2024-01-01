Menu
<b>Rear View Camera, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> The GMC Terrain features a long list of comfort and convenience features. This 2017 GMC Terrain is for sale today. <br> <br>Utility is only one part of this small SUVs story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat youre in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This SUV has 117,472 kms. Its silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Terrains trim level is SLE. This Terrain SLE comes standard with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth for you smart phone, 6 speaker audio system with SiriusXM capability, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, manual climate control air conditioning, cruise control and Stabilitrak stability control system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Siriusxm, Bluetooth.

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Used
117,472KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKFLTE39H6311374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2702
  • Mileage 117,472 KM

Vehicle Description

o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 GMC Terrain