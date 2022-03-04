Menu
2017 GMC Yukon XL

136,497 KM

Details Description Features

$58,400

+ tax & licensing
$58,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2017 GMC Yukon XL

2017 GMC Yukon XL

SLT- 4x4, Rem Start, Sunroof, Heated/Vented Leather, Trailering Pkg

2017 GMC Yukon XL

SLT- 4x4, Rem Start, Sunroof, Heated/Vented Leather, Trailering Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$58,400

+ taxes & licensing

136,497KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8457762
  • Stock #: 4330A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 136,497 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models. 24 Months - 0%. 36 Months - 3.49%. 48 Months - 3.49%* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Yukon XL SLT, 4D Sport Utility, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Iridium Metallic, Leather, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, CD Player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Garage door transmitter, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Passive Entry System, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Release 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging.This Yukon XL SLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

