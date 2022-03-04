$58,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2017 GMC Yukon XL
SLT- 4x4, Rem Start, Sunroof, Heated/Vented Leather, Trailering Pkg
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$58,400
- Listing ID: 8457762
- Stock #: 4330A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 136,497 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models. 24 Months - 0%. 36 Months - 3.49%. 48 Months - 3.49%* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Yukon XL SLT, 4D Sport Utility, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Iridium Metallic, Leather, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, CD Player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Garage door transmitter, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Passive Entry System, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Release 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging.This Yukon XL SLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLT Yukon XL EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
Vehicle Features
