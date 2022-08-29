$28,400+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
COUPE EX-T - Heated Seats, Sunroof, Back Up Camera
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
- Stock #: 22-660A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2017 Honda Civic EX-T w/Honda Sensing - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Civic EX-T w/Honda Sensing, 2D Coupe, 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V, CVT, FWD, Black, Cloth, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Civic EX-T has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In pristine condition inside and out by our professional detail department. w/Honda Sensing Honda EX-T Civic 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT.Reviews:* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
