$24,463+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot
EX-L w/ RES - AWD - REMOTE START - CARPLAY - HEATED LEATHER
2017 Honda Pilot
EX-L w/ RES - AWD - REMOTE START - CARPLAY - HEATED LEATHER
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$24,463
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,989KM
VIN 5FNYF6H83HB505252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 505252
- Mileage 167,989 KM
Vehicle Description
Regularly Maintained! - Perfect Reliable Family SUV!
Now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection, this 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L w/ RES is the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and reliability. Finished in Crystal Black Pearl with a refined black leather interior, this 8-passenger SUV offers both style and practicality. With All-Wheel Drive and a powerful 3.5L i-VTEC V6 engine, its ready for year-round Saskatchewan driving. Inside, youll enjoy premium features like heated front and rear leather seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a power moonroof for added comfort. Keep everyone entertained on long drives with the Honda Rear DVD Entertainment System, while staying connected through Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility. Advanced technology like LaneWatch Blind Spot Display, front & rear parking sensors, and a multi-angle rearview camera provide added peace of mind. Convenience is everywhere, from the remote start and power tailgate to thoughtful touches like integrated 2nd-row sunshades and a front wiper de-icer. Safe, spacious, and well-equipped, this Pilot is a reliable SUV designed to keep your family comfortable and confident on every journey.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8-Passenger Seating
- Heated Front & Rear Leather Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Honda Rear DVD Entertainment System w/ 9-Inch Screen & Personal Surround Sound
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Power Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
- Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
- Power Tailgate
- Front Wiper De-Icer
- Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push-Button Start
- Integrated 2nd-Row Sunshades
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- HomeLink Remote System
- 115-Volt Power Outlet
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Acoustic Windshield
- 3.5L i-VTEC 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colour: Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.honda.ca/Content/honda.ca/3a320a8a-3344-4e4c-ac31-bedbab058fc2/ModelPage_Downloads/HON18102_08_Pilot_brochure_2017_EN_v7_Online.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2017 Honda Pilot