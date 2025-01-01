$32,998+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Ridgeline
Touring - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - COOLED SEATS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,056KM
VIN 5FPYK3F74HB502680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 502680
- Mileage 126,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Lower Kilometers - Excellent Condition!
Saskatoon Auto Connection is proud to present this eye-catching 2017 Honda Ridgeline Touring in White Diamond Pearl. With black perforated leather seating and a clean, accident-free history, this Ridgeline delivers luxury and peace of mind. All-wheel drive and a long list of driver aids including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning make it confident in all conditions. This Touring comes loaded with creature comforts like ventilated seats, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and tri-zone climate controls. Technology is on point with navigation, a sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a premium sound system for every drive. Practical features include front and rear parking sensors and a unique truck-bed audio system that turns the box into an entertainment space. Whether you're towing, hauling, or just cruising around town, the Ridgeline's refined ride and clever storage solutions make daily life easier. Looked after and thoughtfully equipped, this Ridgeline Touring represents a rare blend of truck capability and crossover comfort. Stop by Saskatoon Auto Connection to test drive this versatile white-on-black Ridgeline and see why it's the perfect choice for Saskatchewan drivers.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
- Blind Spot Information System
- Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Road Departure Mitigation
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning
- Auto High Beams
- 8-Speaker Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Truck-Bed Audio System
- HD Radio
- Rain-Sensing & De-Icing Wipers
- Tri-Zone Climate Control
- Projector-Beam LED Headlights
- LED Taillights
- LED Integrated Bed Lights
- Power-Folding Side Mirrors
- Power-Sliding Rear Window
- Tow Hitch
- 3.5L i-VTEC 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: White Diamond Pearl
Interior Colour: Black Perforated Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.honda.ca/Content/honda.ca/27516910-d53d-4e06-bff9-a6e520a1213d/ModelPage_Downloads/HON18102_02_2017_Ridgeline_Brochure_v18_online.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
2017 Honda Ridgeline